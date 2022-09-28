Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Make it a baker’s dozen for the D.C. Everest boys soccer team.

Seven different players scored for the Evergreens as they dominated Merrill for a 7-0 victory in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Tuesday at Merrill High School.

The win is D.C. Everest’s 13th in a row as it improves to 15-1 overall and 6-0 in the WVC. Merrill is now 1-11 and 0-5 in the WVC.

Raul Rosales, Cal Wenninger and Landon Gray had goals in the first half, and Colin Belton, Tyler Goertz, Lennon True and Kha Vang scored in the second half for D.C. Everest, which pummeled Merrill with 45 total shots, 26 on goal, while never allowing the Bluejays to get off a shot.

D.C. Everest will be off until next Tuesday when it begins Wisconsin Valley Conference pool play with an opponent and site to be announced.