Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic volleyball team took first-place Edgar to the edge in the first set, but couldn’t capitalize on its momentum and were swept by the Wildcats 3-0 in a Marawood Conference South Division match Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

Edgar won 26-24, 25-14, 25-21.

Edgar remains unbeaten in the Marawood South at 4-0 and Newman Catholic falls to 2-2.

Lily Shields had 18 digs, 10 assists and eight kills, Paige Reeves added seven kills, Paige Guld had a team-high 11 assists, and Grace Carslon and Annika Svennes each chipped in 16 digs for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic will play a nonconference match at home against Rhinelander on Thursday before competing at the Marawood Conference Crossover Challenge on Saturday at Abbotsford.