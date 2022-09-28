WAUSAU – Are you afraid to even touch a computer for fear of breaking it? Do you want to learn basic computer use but aren’t sure where to start? The Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) is offering a free computer class for beginners at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau this fall. The class will be held on three different dates and times: on October 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; October 12 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and October 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

During the class, library staff will teach the very basics of using a computer, from getting comfortable with the mouse to getting acquainted with the desktop and more. This class is designed for people who have limited or no prior computer use. Laptops will be provided for attendees to use during the class.



This event is free and open to the public, with registration required. For more information, or to register, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11053.