Gerald A. Laffin

Gerald “Jerry” A. Laffin, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022, under Aspirus Hospice Care at Pride TLC surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on August 11, 1932, to Norman and Adela (Trantow) Laffin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954 where he was honorably released from active duty. Jerry married the love of his life, Verdona (Tooty) Schulz on December 4, 1954. They enjoyed 67 years together raising their four children, Jacquelin (Jackie), Julie, Todd, and Lisa. Jerry worked for Mid-State Contracting as a Sheet Metal Worker for 39 years.

Jerry was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family always came first in his life. He looked forward to family gatherings. Jerry enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, traveling, and working in the gardens with his wife Tooty. He was the inventor and patent holder of the Big Mouth Fish Scaler and the Fifth Finger Arrow Holder.

Jerry is survived by his wife Tooty and four children: Jackie (Dale) Doering, Julie (Terry) Bliese, Todd (Barb) Laffin, Lisa (Jon) White, his grandchildren Tracy, Amber, Amy, Michelle, Mandy, Scott, Brittany, Trevor, and Ryan, and 15 great-grandchildren, brother Kurt (Nancy) Laffin, his dear friend, Norman (Red) Madden, and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Dustin White, and 3 brothers.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238145 Star Road, Aniwa, WI. Visitation will take place prior to services starting at 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm. A luncheon will be served after the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Pride TLC and Aspirus Hospice Care for their exceptional loving care.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marites Chico

Marites “Thess” Chico, 46, died on September 23, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Thess was born on February 5, 1976, in Manila, Philippines to Edgardo and Clarita Patolot.

Thess graduated from Centro Escolar University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Immediately after she passed the Philippine Nursing Board Exam, she worked as a corporate Registered Nurse for 3 years for A-Grade Garments in Cavite, Philippines. Following that, she served as an Emergency Room RN for Caloocan City Medical for about 5 years.

On May 29, 2008, Thess and Luardel “Lury” Chico got married in Manila, Philippines after a long-distance relationship of about two years. Thess and Lury had a second wedding in the United States on June 26, 2008. On March 10, 2009, their one and only pride and joy, Isabelle “Izzah” Chico was born.

Thess worked part time as Quality Assurance Coordinator/Administrative Assistant for My Choice Wisconsin in Milwaukee for 13 years before she became ill.

Her hobbies and interests included family, baking, cooking and arts & crafts. Thess was a devoted wife and mother, a loving daughter, a wonderful niece, cousin, and aunt to her huge family in the Philippines and in the US. Thess has touched the lives of many. In loving memory of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved, Thess and her beautiful smile, gracious spirits and loving kindness will be deeply missed.

Thess is survived by her loving spouse, Lury; daughter, Izzah; her parents, Edgardo and Clarita; her brother, Marvin; her grandmother, Carolina; her in-laws, and a big host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews in the US and the Philippines.

Jack Zeinert

Jack Zeinert, 90 of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Our House surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Gustav and Annie (Kobs) Zeinert on December 8,1931 in Wittenberg, WI.

He married the love of his life Jean O Maahs on October 2, 1954. He served his country proudly as a US Air Force Veteran in the Korean war from 1950 to 1954. Jack worked for the Wisconsin Department of Natural resources as a Forestry Technician.

He is survived by his loving wife Jean Zeinert, his three son’s Neil (Deborah) Zeinert, Mark (Bonnie) Zienert Dale (Shirley) Zeinert and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his twin sister Jean, sisters Edna, Doris and brother Ray.

Services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Road, Wausau, WI on Friday, September 30, 2022, with a gathering of friends and family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

I lieu of flowers, please send memorial to Military Biblestick at https://military biblestick.com or to The Lutheran Hour at https://lutheranhour.org

John J. Buettgen funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Harold A. Peters

Harold A. Peters, age 73, Weston, Wisconsin, passed away at home on September 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. Harry was born on October 19, 1948, in Lake Forest, IL to the late Harold O. and Shirley E. (Fritz) Peters. Harry married his wife, Mary (Turgeon) Peters on August 17, 1974, and together they raised 2 sons and were blessed with 48 years of marriage. The couple moved from Rhinelander to Weston in 1986.

Harry graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1967 and attended UW-Stevens Point. He retired from Sara Lee Corporation in 2014.

Music was one of Harry’s passions. He loved playing his euphonium any chance he could. He was a member of the Wausau Concert Band, Mosinee City Band, Bull Falls Brass, Wausau Symphony and Band, and would volunteer to perform for any occasion. He enjoyed golfing, especially with family, as well as bowling, having been on many bowling teams in Rhinelander and Weston. Another passion of Harry’s was politics. He was a member of the Oneida County Democratic Party and an active member of the Marathon County Democratic Party. He also loved the many family get-togethers through the years enjoying the company and food.

Harry is survived by his wife, Mary, of Weston; sons, Dave (Amber) Peters of Kronenwetter and Phil Peters of Weston; grandson, Connor Peters; sisters, Nancy Snare of James Creek, PA; and Cynthia Keene of Wausau. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Harry’s family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center for their compassionate care. Special thank you to family/friends who went above and beyond during Harry’s illness: Ila and Adrian; Lee, Stacy and Girls; Edward; and Joe and Lisa. Your kindness and concern during this difficult time will never be forgotten.

At Harry’s request, there will be no services. He wished his family/friends to remember him as he was before his illness.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Robert Gurske

Robert “Bob” Gurske, 85, of Hurley, WI passed away on September 19, 2022, in Ashland, WI.

Bob is survived by the love of his life, Carol Moncher. They were together for 43 years. In that time, they celebrated their love and commitment to each other.

Bob served in the Air Force. He had many interests. The main one was being “at one” with nature. He loved hunting and fishing. He could tell you many stories about the deer and bear he shot. He also had many stories about his fishing days. Bob loved to read books and was an awesome cook. He also was a devoted Wisconsin sports fan.

Survivors include his brother Gordon Gurske; Gile, WI; his sister Virginia (David) Weigand – Elkhorn, WI; son, Tony (Peggy) Gurske – Fairfield Bay AR; daughters; Becky (Steve) Steffen – Pleasant Prairie, WI; and Anita (Steve) Wallig – Kenosha, WI. Bob had 3 grandchildren; Andrea; Anthony (Tiffany) Gurske; Billy (Alora) Steffen. He had 5 great-grandchildren Gabriel, Aria, Luke, Zyon and Elijah. Along with many nieces, and nephews.

Bob’s extended family include Carol’s children Joe (Kelly) Moncher; Jim (Chris) Moncher; Rick (Julia) Moncher; Karen (Jeff) Tenlen; Dan Moncher. He had many grand and great-grandchildren that were a part of his life with Carol.

Bob is preceded in death by: his; Mother and Father (Irene Nashland/Robert Gurske); sister Carol; brother Gene; sister and brother-in-law Patty (Larry) Zani; and sister-in-law Marie Gurske.

A special thank you to Ashland Health and Rehabilitation for the care you gave our loved one during his time with you.

With respect to Bob’s wishes, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations to be given to Hurley Education Foundation.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Marilyn A. Cychosz

Marilyn Ann Cychosz, age 77, passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022 in her home in Burr Ridge, Illinois, surrounded by her family.

Marilyn was born November 24, 1944 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Lillian (McCarthy) and Mario Fedele.

Roger E. Cychosz Sr. and Marilyn Fedele met when their good friend introduced them when Marilyn was looking for someone to teach her how to drive.

Marilyn married Roger E. Cychosz Sr. On October 23, 1965 at St. Williams Church in Chicago, IL.

Marilyn worked as a nurse at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park. Marilyn worked for a while at Motorola. She then worked at a bakery for a few hours each morning when she had a family. Marilyn then worked production at Pepperidge Farm in Downers Grove, Illinois, from 1978 until she retired in 2011.

Roger and Marilyn moved to Burr Ridge, Illinois, in 1984 from their previous residence in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Marilyn was a very loving and generous woman who always put her family first. She had a good sense of humor and was always looking to joke around. She was an amazing cook and always had a home cooked meal on the table for her family every night even while she was working the night shift.

Survivors include her beloved husband Roger; loving son Roger Cychosz Jr.; adoring daughters Sherri Cychosz, Denise (Greg) Kendro and Allison (Brian Bosley) Cychosz; dear grandchildren Ashley Cychosz, Bradley Cychosz, Ethan Bosley, Collin Bosley, Logan Bosley, Jackson Bosley, Aidan Kendro and Evan Kendro and her sister Anne Fedele (Schrack). Great Grandmother of Jordyn Cychosz and Logan Cychosz and fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 29th, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, followed by a funeral mass and burial, at the church cemetery. A luncheon for family attending the graveside service will be at St. Ladislaus immediately after.

Joanne C. Preuss

Joanne C. Preuss, 76, of Wittenberg, died on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Joanne was born on February 17, 1946 in Wittenberg, the daughter of Joseph and Mabel (Buck) Thorson.

On December 28, 1968, Joanne was united in marriage to Eugene Preuss at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. He survives.

Joanne was a cook and custodian for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District for many years. She also owned and operated the former Dairy King in Wittenberg for many years. Most important to Joanne was the time spent with her family, especially her grandson, Eric.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Eugene; two daughters, Mary Beth (Art Krolow) Preuss and Kristin (Steve) Olsen; grandson, Eric Olsen; siblings, Agnes (Gordon) Schlender, James Thorson and Patricia Schulz and a sister-in-law, Beverly (Dave Babcock) Radun.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tom, Robert, Dennis and Ronald; brother-in-law, Dan Schulz and sisters-in-law, Viola Thorson and Barbara Thorson.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 9AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Darlene Marchese

Darlene Velda Marchese (Gerdes) long-time resident of Merrill, passed away peacefully in her home on September 16, 2022. Darlene was a long-time employee of SEMCO windows and was currently employed by Walmart in Merrill.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 19 years, Anthony (Tony) Marchese. She is survived by 3 sisters, 1 brother, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth Drew (Gerdes) of Plymouth, WI; Carol Faust (Gerdes) and her partner Mark Leisher of Ringle, WI; Mary Gilsdorf (Gerdes) of DePere, WI and Steven Gerdes and spouse Debra of Sheboygan, WI.

Darlene will be cremated according to her wishes,. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and coworkers.

The family is being assisted by Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society of Schofield, WI. We would like to extend a special thank you to the Merrill Police Department and the Lincoln County Human Society for their kindness and help.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Sandra L. Kordiyak

Sandra L. Kordiyak, age 77, of Schofield passed away on Sunday September 11, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston with her family and friends by her side.

Sandra was born on August 25, 1945, in Wausau to the late William and Lottie (Mallak) Jaecks. She married George Kordiyak and together they had one son. Sandra had a caring and giving spirit. She was just months shy of receiver her nursing degree, but it was that spirit that led her to a career in the hospital as a Unit Coordinator in the Emergency Department and the Pediatrics Unit. Sandra was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Therese Catholic Parish in Rothschild. She prayed the rosary daily and had a strong devotion to the Virgin Mary. She was empathetic and was always willing to help someone in need, even when she didn’t have much herself. She enjoyed the casino and going for rides. Her sense of humor, laughter and sunshine will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Sandra is survived by her son George Kordiyak, siblings Charlene Byrne and Ralph Jaecks and many nieces, nephews, coworkers, and friends. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George, brothers Dave, Bob, and William Jaecks, and sister Sue Heaney.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Therese Parish, 113 W. Kort St., Rothschild on Friday, September 30, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of Mass at 11 am.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS,WS