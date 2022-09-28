Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – Wausau East/West sophomore Talia Schlindwein and junior Ayla Trollop qualified for next week’s sectional after solid performances at the WIAA Division 1 girls golf regional at Brown County Golf Course on Wednesday.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on the qualifying teams earn spots in the Division 1 sectional at High Cliff Golf Course in Sherwood on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The meet will be hosted by Kimberly. The top two teams and top three individual finishers not on those teams at the sectional will qualify for the 2022 WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament on Oct. 10-11 at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison.

Schlindwein and Trollop earned two of those four individual sectional qualifying spots as East/West fell short in the team standings, finishing sixth with a score of 391.

Schlindwein shot an 84 to tie for fourth and Trollop had a 94 to tie for 13th in the individual standings, which was won by Grace Durkin of Green Bay Notre Dame, who had a 76.

Ella Wendling had a 106, Ella Lambrecht shot a 107 and Julia Engebretson had a 112 for East/West.

D.C. Everest finished eighth in the team standings with a score of 454. Mansi Peters was Everest’s top golfer as she tied for 25th place with a 102. Lily Strobel had a 114, Emily Jacobson had a 118, and Tolu Onitilo and Sydney Wagman both had 120s for the Evergreens.

Green Bay Preble’s Riley Wood (87) and Audra Kasper (97) earned the other two individual sectional berths.

Bay Port won the team title with a score of 342 and will be joined at the sectional by Green Bay Notre Dame (344), Shawano (376) and Pulaski (378).

WIAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional

Sept. 28, at Brown County Golf Course, Green Bay

(*denotes qualifier for sectional tournament, Oct. 4, at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson)

Team scores: *1. Bay Port 342; *2. Green Bay Notre Dame 344; *3. Shawano 376; *4. Pulaski 378; 5. Green Bay Preble 386; 6. Wausau East/West 391; 7. Ashwaubenon 398; 8. D.C. Everest 454.

Top 10, sectional qualifiers and Wausau East/West and D.C. Everest finishers: 1. Grace Durkin (GBND) 76; 2. Ava Beranek (BP) and Adalyn Johnston (BP) 78; 4. Sophia Eggert (SH) and *Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 84; 6. Ella Gelb (GBND) 85; 7. *Riley Wood (GBP) 87; 8. Vivien Ninham (PUL) 88; 9. Kristina Kruse (BP) and Summer Jaeger (PUL) 90; *13. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 94; *18. Audra Kasper (GBP) 97; 25. Mansi Peters (DC) 102; 30. Ella Wendling (WAU) 106; 32. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 108; 36. Julia Engebretson (WAU) 112; 37. Lily Strobel (DC) 114; 38. Emily Jacobson (DC) 118; 39. Tolu Onitilo (DC) and Sydney Wagman (DC) 120.