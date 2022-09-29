Tina Zimmerman, 60, of Rudolph. Sept. 29, 2022: Sixth-offense OWI

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Tasha A. Kniess-Isaacson, 32, of Wausau. Sept. 29, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft
Taivon D. Williams, 32, of Stevens Point. Aug. 30, 2022: Bail jumping, unlawful use of a phone – threatens harm
Tina Zimmerman, 60, of Rudolph. Sept. 29, 2022: Sixth-offense OWI
Richard S. Harmon, 51, of Wausau. Sept. 22, 2022: Bail jumping, theft, fraudulent use of a credit card
Phantavong Lor, 32, of Wausau. Sept. 27, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Nehemiah Jaecks, 27, of Mosinee. Initial appearance Sept. 28, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal trespassing
Alyssa A. Slocum, 26, of Wausau. Sept. 23, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Bobbi Jo Hochstetler, 50, of Wausau. Sept. 26, 2022: Bail jumping – repeater
Broc Suthers, 23, of Mosinee. Sept. 22, 2022: Bail jumping, violate a harassment restraining order
David Waits, 23, of Wausau. Sept. 26, 2022: Fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer
Micah Quiroz, 18, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2022: Bail jumping, theft, second offense OWI, operating while revoked
Alex Farfan-Rojas, 51. Initial appearance Sept. 29, 2022: Financial transaction card fraud, theft