Beginning October 3 with the sold-out Tom Segura show, The Grand Theater in Wausau is implementing a new security screening system that patrons will pass through upon entering, according to a news release issued Thursday.

This updated policy and process will be familiar to anyone who has attended major sporting events and other shows around the U.S.

While The Grand has used security screening measures in the past, this new system is designed to make the process quick, smooth, and as nonintrusive as possible to detect prohibited items. Bags and persons will be subject to search if the system or other circumstances alert staff to a potential problem. When attending events at The Grand, please consider leaving unnecessary items at home or securing them in your car before entering the facility.

Large bags and backpacks are prohibited inside the Grand Theater for all events. Purses, handbags and satchels are allowed but may be subject to security inspection. Cell phones are allowed in general, but should be kept on silent inside the theater.

The items listed below, and any others that Grand Theater management determines could potentially distract from the safety and enjoyment of all, are among those not allowed inside the venue:

Backpacks or oversized bags

Firearms or weapons of any kind

Laser pointers and flashlights

Aerosol sprays including mace and pepper spray

Outside food/beverage including alcohol

Cameras with external flash or interchangeable lenses

Recording devices (audio/visual)

Illegal substances/drugs

Selfie sticks

Balloons

Pets, other than service animals

Tripods/monopods

Signs, flags, banners

Fireworks or noisemakers.

Exceptions will be made for those with disabilities, medical requirements, and/or other special needs. These patrons should contact The Grand prior to attending an event to arrange for reasonable accommodations.

The Grand has worked with industry leaders to develop security procedures that we hope will provide peace of mind for our patrons, while also providing the same exceptional guest experience they have come to expect. During a sold-out show, there are 1,200 patrons in the building, plus dozens of staff, volunteers, performers and stage crew. In total, approximately 130,000 people are expected to visit The Grand this 2022/23 season.

For more details on The Grand’s updated security policy, see www.grandtheater.org/plan-your-visit.