Wausau Pilot & Review

A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.

Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught fire. The driver, who was pinned inside the SUV, did not survive the blaze.

The semi driver, a 54-year-old De Pere man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at a local hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with crash reconstruction. No names have been released.