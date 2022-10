Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic volleyball team swept a nonconference match over Rhinelander on Thursday at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals won 25-9, 25-11, 25-17.

Paige Guld had 14 assists, seven service aces and eight kills, Ashley Jankowski had a team-high nine kills, Lily Schields had 13 assists, Grace Carlson had 17 digs and Paige Reeves had 11 digs for Newman Catholic.

Newman will play at the Marawood Conference Crossover Challenge at Phillips on Saturday.