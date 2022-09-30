LaVern E. Machel

LaVern Emma Machel passed away on September 24, 2022 at the age of 97.

LaVern was born in Wausau on March 9, 1925 and grew up on her family’s farm in the Town of Rib Falls. She was the daughter of Agnes & Wesley Hoffmann. After LaVern graduated from Marathon High School, she attended County Teachers College. The first four years of her teaching career were in a rural (one room) school. After receiving her teacher’s license from UW Stevens Point, LaVern taught for 30 years at Grant Elementary School.

LaVern married Marvin Machel and celebrated 72 years of marriage before he passed away in 2017. She was an active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church. In her spare time, LaVern loved to garden, read, quilt, and travel.

LaVern is survived by her sisters-in-law; Molly Hoffmann and Laurel Hoffmann; nieces; Rebecca (John Kear) Hoffmann, Deb (Paul) Clarke, Beverly (Gene) Lundt, Diana (Bob) Hedtke, and many great-nieces & nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Delmor Hoffmann & Arden Hoffmann

The family would like to thank the staff at Mt. Terrace Assisted Living, along with the nurses and staff of Interim Hospice Care, for the loving care they gave LaVern.

A celebration of life for LaVern will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00am at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the church or a charity of your choice.

Alice M. Beahm

Alice Mae Beahm, 86, of Wausau, passed away September 26, 2022, with her daughter by her side.

Alice was born on May 26, 1936, in Wausau to parents John and Marie (Leffel) Pophal. She was a 1954 Wausau High school graduate. She held various jobs and was also a homemaker. She retired from Schofield Enterprises. When she did retire, she was always gardening and canning and she was known for being a wonderful cook and loved to sew. She was an avid card player and also was always up for a good game of scrabble. She loved watching the Packers play. She often requested to have the game put on T.V. wherever she was. Nature was always on her list as she spent many hours in it. She had a flare for growing flowers and houseplants. She made many beautiful quilts that were always cherished by family members. Her bakery skills were also very much appreciated by family as well. A very special woman with many talents! She had a very easy going way about her and was an all around good soul. She was a wonderful Wife, Mother , Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Alice is survived by her children, son Thomas (Renee) Thomsen of Hatley, WI, and their children, Jason Thomsen and Alisha (Kevin) Cherek; son Allen (Renee) Thomsen of Marathon, WI, and their children, Nathan (Abbie) Thomsen Marathon, WI, and Timothy Thomsen St. Point, WI; a daughter Kim (Mark) Tessmer, and their children Ashley Tessmer, Ryan Tessmer, Trevor ( Walker Tucker) Tessmer, Karissa Tessmer; 7 great-grandchildren Miranda Thomsen, Austin Thomsen, Layla Thomsen, Zane Thomsen, Olivia Thomsen, Brody Tessmer, Zayna Tessmer; and 1 Great Great Grandchild Robert Laport; brother Alfred (Delores)Pophal; and many extended family members and friends. She also had a special bond with her niece Beth Strohman and Nephew John Strohman and a special friend in Carolyn Simonis.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Marie Pophal, husband Don Orville Thomsen and husband Norman Beahm; the true love of her life Edgar Miller; and 4 sisters Lillian, Francis, Helen and Audrey.

A special thank you to Dr. Vicky Baker of Marshfield Clinic for her extraordinary care of Alice throughout the years, Bernie Stremikis of Aspirus Palliative Care who also did an outstanding job caring for Alice. Danielle Kroggel and Jane Bloecher with Inclusa who helped us with managing our Mothers care with great compassion. And also a huge Thank You to the Aspirus Hospice team for their care in Alice’s last days. Along with many other healthcare providers and staff. And the Good News Project for assistance with a walker and wheelchair in the beginning of Alice’s illness.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 2 pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau with a visitation beginning at 1pm.