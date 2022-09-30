Wausau Pilot & Review

RIB MOUNTAIN – D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik and Wausau East’s Erek Ross won their respective races at the Wausau City Cross Country Meet on Thursday at Nine Mile Recreation Area.

Mlodik cruised to the girls title, running in 18:01.9, finishing 2 minutes and 40 seconds ahead of runner-up Maria Selting, her D.C. Everest teammate. Elexa Marciniak of Wausau West was third in 20:56.2, helping the Warriors to the team title.

Ross won the boys race in 17:05.1, 24 seconds in front of West’s Josh Neilitz. Lucas Hager of West was third in 18:07.5.

East won the boys team title as all five of its runners finished in the top 13.

Wausau City Cross Country Meet

Sept. 29, at Nine Mile Recreation Area, Rib Mountain

Boys

Team scores: 1. Wausau East 34; 2. Wausau West 38; 3. D.C. Everest 53.

Individual results: 1. Erek Ross (WE) 17:05.1; 2. Josh Neilitz (WW) 17:29.3; 3. Lucas Hager (WW) 18:07.5; 4. Taylen Taylor (WE) 18:19.2; 5. Tate Minnihan (DC) 18:36.1; 6. Darius Yanez (WE) 18:36.7; 7. Evan Fuchs (DC) 18:43.1; 8. Noah Stachovak (DC) 18:44.6; 9. Kolton Kershaw (WW) 18:50.3; 10. Will Butalla (WW) 18:50.8; 11. Quinn Barber (WE) 18:51.6; 12. Logan Fike (WE) 19:06.5; 13. Nick Johnkoski (WE) 19:16.6; 14. Henry Ruffi (WW) 19:43.8; 15. Chris Zamzow (DC) 19:48.8; 16. Levi Mathias (WW) 19:52.1; 17. Will Zastrow (WW) 19:52.7; 18. Gavin Peterson (DC) 19:58.1; 19. James Dadabo (DC) 20:05.1; 20. Sam Keffeler (WW) 20:11.0.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Wausau West 28; 2. D.C. Everest 48; 3. Wausau East 59.

Individual results: 1. Sara Mlodik (DC) 18:01.9; 2. Maria Selting (DC) 20:41.6; 3. Elexa Marciniak (WW) 20:56.2; 4. Celia Sinz (WW) 20:57.4; 5. Leah Ottosen (WW) 21:29.2; 6. Hailey Valiska (WE) 21:47.7; 7. Victoria Myers (WW) 21:53.8; 8. Haileyanna Schober (DC) 21:59.2; 9. Ashley Danielson (WW) 22:01.8; 10. Claire Chellevold (WW) 22:03.9; 11. Ashley Bass (WE) 22:05.3; 12. Madylin Phelps (WW) 22:35.5; 13. Maddie Murphy (WE) 22:46.8; 14. Margaret Bennett (WE) 22:52.5; 15. Audrie Schmitt (WE) 23:02.7; 16. Lauren Edwards (WW) 23:09.5; 17. Eilerie Cover (WE) 23:12.7; 18. Hailey Bass (WE) 24:26.2; 19. Ashlyn Loomans (DC) 24:26.2; 20. Ava Graff (DC) 27:19.4; 21. Violet Abt (DC) 27:40.9.