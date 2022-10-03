Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Events is looking forward to “creating community through events” in 2023 with the release of their full event schedule for next year. Their season will include many traditional events for our area, while incorporating events that have not returned since the pandemic.

The entire 2023 Schedule of Events includes:

• Winter Brew Fest: January 27, 2023 – Wausau Elks Lodge

• Winter Fest: January 28, 2023 – 400 Block & Great Hall at the Grand Theater

• Summer Kickoff: June 3, 2023 – Fern Island

• Concerts on the Square: Every Wednesday June 7 – August 30, 2023

• Wings Over Wausau: June 16 & 17, 2023 – Wausau Airport

• Run the Runway 5K: June 17, 2023 – Wausau Airport

• Chalkfest: June 23 & 24, 2023 – 400 Block

• Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: August 18 & 19, 2023 – Fern Island

• Beer & Bacon Fest: September 16, 2023 – Fern Island

• Harvest Fest: October 7, 2023 – 400 Block

• Holiday Parade: December 1, 2023 – Marathon Park to the 400 Block

“We’re excited to bring back some of our other events that haven’t happened since the pandemic hit” said Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director at Wausau Events. “We have a full schedule of events for 2023 and look forward to a great year.”

For more information on the 2023 Event Schedule, available sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, please visit www.wausauevents.org.