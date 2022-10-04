WAUSAU, WI – Ruder Ware is pleased to announce the additions of Attorneys Mykayla Dado and Ruth Ross to our team.

Having grown up on a seventh-generation dairy farm, Mykayla plans to serve the ag community by assisting with family farm transitions. In addition, she’ll work with clients on various legal matters including individual estate planning and business succession planning. Mykayla will be based in our Eau Claire office.

Marathon-native Ruth Ross will assist clients with creating a plan honoring their legacy by identifying their goals and creating a blueprint for how to distribute their assets and take care of their families. Ruth will be based in our Wausau office.