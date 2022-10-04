Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.

The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene, that the driver of the SUV, later identified as Mr. Brock, was pinned in the vehicle. Due to the extreme fire, Mr. Brock did not survive, police said. No other occupants were inside the vehicle.

The operator of the semi was a 54-year-old man from De Pere. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the Stevens Point Aspirus Hospital.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Portage Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Stevens Point Ambulance, Stevens Point Fire Department, Hull Fire Department, and the Plover Fire Department. The Stevens Point Police Department and the University of Stevens Point Police Officers also assisted with traffic control. The Portage County Highway Department and the Stevens Point City Streets Department assisted with rerouting of I39 traffic. The State Patrol responded with a technical crash investigator.