Wausau Pilot & Review

A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said.

The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road.

The 57-year-old woman, of Unity, died at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation. No additional information has been released.