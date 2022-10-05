Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team extended its winning streak to 14 in a row with a 5-0 shutout of Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Tuesday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Tyler Goertz and Cheryee Lor had goals in the first half, and Lennon True, Hezekiah Mletzko and Nolan Alves added goals in the second half as the Evergreens dominated throughout.

D.C. Everest outshot East 24-2 overall and 16-1 on goal. Jacob Lorge had to make just one shot in goal for the Evergreens as he split time with Manning Ackley.

Lucas Rickert, Alves, Cal Wenninger and Adin Schultz had assists in the win for Everest (16-1, 7-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

D.C. Everest can clinch no worse than a tie for the Wisconsin Valley Conference title with a win at Stevens Point on Thursday. The game will start at 7 p.m. at the Portage County Soccer Complex.

Wausau East (4-8, 3-4 WVC) will host Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday at 4 p.m.