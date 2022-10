Wausau Pilot & Review

MOSINEE – Mosinee swept Wausau West 3-0 in a nonconference volleyball match Tuesday at Mosinee High School.

Mosinee won 25-14, 25-13, 25-18.

Claire Calmes had 18 digs and Isabelle Gullickson had five assists for Wausau West, which had only eight kills in the loss.

Finley Her and Alli Schauls each added eight digs on the defensive end for the Warriors.

West hosts Stevens Point for Senior Night on Thursday at 7 p.m.