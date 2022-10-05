By Shereen Siewert

A plea hearing has been set for a Wausau man facing terrorism charges, signaling that a deal may have been reached in the case.

John M. Erickson, 39, faces five charges of terrorist threats in a case filed in June 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The official charges accuse Erickson of threatening to cause the death or bodily harm of his victims, causing panic and fear.

Investigators say Erickson threatened five coworkers at a Schofield business after an argument over his job performance. Witnesses told police Erickson had made threatening remarks and violent statements in the past, but on June 24, 2020 his remarks escalated and he threatened to “kill everyone at the shop,” according to court documents.

One witness said Erickson bragged about being “ex-military,” and said that “one day he was gonna come into the shop and kill every (expletive) in there.”

The business owner closed the shop for the remainder of the day and the following work day due to Erickson’s homicidal comments, according to the police report.

In November 2021, Erickson changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of insanity, according to online court records. The results of a psychological examination of Erickson are not available.

Online court records show jury dates have been taken off the calendar and a plea hearing is set for Nov. 18.