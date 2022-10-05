A free, public event that marks Indigenous People’s Day through music, history and Native American presentations will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Monday, Oct. 10.

“Impact” will be held in the Allen F. Blocher Planetarium on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Shows will be at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., with food and a reception at 5 p.m.

Featured guests will be speaker Sonny Smart, a professor emeritus of the Sociology and Social Work Department and a member and tribal judge of the Bad River Band of Chippewa of Wisconsin, and Jacob Grignon, a musical composer and performer.

The event is a collaboration of the planetarium, Native American Center and Museum of Natural History at UW-Stevens Point.

Also offered this month is free screenings of the film “Reel Injun,” offered Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in The Theater in the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. It is open to the public.

The film, a 2009 Canadian documentary by Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond, explores the various stereotypes of Natives in film, with excerpts from classic and contemporary portrayals. It features interviews with filmmakers, actors and historians as the director travels across the United States to visit iconic film locations and those from American Indian history.