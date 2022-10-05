By Shereen Siewert

Prosecutors in Wausau appear to have reached a plea deal with a man accused of stabbing a Weston woman to death in April 2021.

David H. Morris, 44, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes. Two of the charges carry a domestic abuse modifier. During a pretrial conference late last week, a judge agreed to take Morris’ jury trial dates off the calendar and set a plea and sentencing hearing instead.

Police responded at about 3:30 a.m. April 23, 2021 to the Ferge Street apartment complex for a report of a woman needing help. As they approached the building, police say they heard a woman screaming inside and were confronted with Morris, who was armed. During the incident, officers shot Morris, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He survived his injuries and is now jailed on a $1 million bond.

Hindes, who previously used the last name Tasso, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Morris has a criminal history that includes a 2011 conviction on charges of armed robbery, theft, burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property, according to online court records. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision, with 1,773 days credit for time served awaiting trial.

Court records show Morris was released from prison in September 2016 and remained on active supervision at the time he allegedly stabbed Hindes to death. After the new charges were filed, Morris’ supervision was revoked and he was sent back to Dodge Correctional Institution. He faces an additional charge of battery by prisoners in a case filed in October.

The homicide charge alone carries a mandatory life sentence, but judges in Wisconsin have the discretion to set a potential release to extended supervision after a suspect spends at least 20 years in prison.

No details regarding the plea agreement have been released. Morris is due in court Jan. 17 for a plea hearing in the case. Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson is presiding.