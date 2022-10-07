Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU –Former Wausau Woodchuck Nate Mondou made his Major League debut for the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Mondou is the 311th former Northwoods League baseball player to reach the Major League level.

Mondou, who played collegiately at Wake Forest University, played for the Woodchucks in 2014. He was drafted in the 13th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

In 2014 with the Woodchucks, Mondou played in 57 games and hit .299 with two home runs, two triples and eight doubles. He drove in 24 runs, stole 10 bases and scored 27 times.

In 2021, Mondou spent the entire season with the Las Vegas Aviators of the Class AAA West League. He played in 87 games and hit .283 with eight home runs, 20 doubles and 53 runs scored.

Prior to his call-up to the Athletics, Mondou had played in 108 games with Las Vegas and was hitting .283 with seven home runs and 64 RBI. In his Major League debut against the Los Angeles Angels, he started the game at second base and went 0-for-2 at the plate with a walk. He didn’t play in the A’s final game of the season Wednesday.