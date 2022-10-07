Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for several weeks.

Authorities say Morgan Torrens left on foot from the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School in Wausau at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 19. Police believe she left willingly but is without necessary medications, prompting a concern for her safety.

Torrens was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans, and white and blue Nike shoes. She has three piercings in her left ear, two piercings in her right ear and a small cross tattoo on her left hand.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call 715-261-1200. Information can also be provided through missingkids.org or anonymously at marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.