Wausau Pilot & Review

A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show.

Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police Officer allegedly observed him speeding near the intersection of Grand and Townline Road. The officer estimated his speed at about 55 mph, and squad-mounted radar then clocked his speed at 52 mph and dropping, court records state.

Opelt was stopped at the intersection of East Thomas Street and River Drive. After field sobriety tests, Opelt allegedly agreed to a preliminary breath test but then did not provide one, prompting a warrant for a chemical test of his blood. Those results are pending.

Opelt was initially charged with seventh-offense operating while intoxicated, but the charge was amended to a fifth-offense after records confirmed four prior convictions, three of which were in Minnesota, court records show.

During an Oct. 3 initial appearance, a judge set a cash bond of $750 for Opelt, which was posted the next day. Opelt, who is not in custody, is due in court Oct. 12 for a preliminary hearing in the case.

A conviction on a fifth-offense OWI in Wisconsin now mandates a prison term, part of legislation passed within the past several years.