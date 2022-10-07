Wausau Pilot & Review

A 31-year-old Schofield man will spend two years in federal prison for making false statements when buying firearms in Wausau, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Police say Kyle Ritchie bought four firearms from federally licensed dealers in the Wausau area and represented he was the actual buyer when he was not. Investigators determined Ritchie bought the firearms for Victor Pennington in exchange for methamphetamine.

The gun purchases were made between May 23 and May 28, 2021.

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced the sentencing by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley on Thursday. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Victor J. Pennington

Pennington, who is prohibited from purchasing firearms as a result of multiple Wisconsin felony convictions, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Sept. 27. Pennington will be sentenced by Judge Conley on January 4, 2023.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Conley stated that the seriousness of the defendant’s offense warranted a prison sentence and said that Ritchie knew he was purchasing guns for a known drug dealer.

The charge against Ritchie was a result of an investigation conducted by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force; Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution of this case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.

A photo of Ritchie was not provided.