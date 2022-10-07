Jon W. Barthels

Jon (Jack) William Barthels, 93, of Wausau, Wisconsin passed away on October 2, 2022, surrounded by his boisterous, teary-eyed, memory filled, definitely-not-about-to-get-kicked-out-of-Wausau-Hospital, loving, family.

Jack is survived by his beloved, Mary Pregont, of Wausau, his two daughters, Linda and Pam, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Barthels, and his brother, Perry Barthels.

Jack grew up on Turner Street with his brother, Perry, causing a healthy amount of hometown mischief (see ref.: chaining the city bus bumper to a tree and/or shooting the family civil war pistol in their bedroom for more information). He fondly ate onion and radish sandwiches from his mother’s garden and sat with his worn father after he came home from the railroad. Jack and his brother made extra money pulling left-behind, felled logs from the river and selling them.

Jack attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was drafted into the army thereafter. After his service, he worked at the Pied Piper Shoe Factory and, consequently, his daughters always sported the best Mary Janes. Jack was a numbers man, through and through. Even at the age of 90, he could pull his iPhone out of his leather belt holster and show you the status of his portfolio. Jack spent the majority of his career as the Vice President of Finance at Wausau Hospital.

Jack was a stylish man with a lot of friends. At 6’2”, with parted hair, dressed in a crisp dinner jacket, he’d often draw eyes, as he sang the night away at the downtown piano bar. He smiled a lot and loved to dance and sing, even performing in The Rainmaker at Wausau Community Theater.

Jack loved his artist wife, Mary Barthels, up until the day she passed from cancer. He cherished his daughters–his “sweet pea” and “pumpkin”. Jack fell in love again, after meeting Mary Pregont (affectionately known to his family as Miss Mary). It was obvious to any stranger that he loved her. His photo albums were filled with her surprised smirk as he snapped unsuspecting photos of her along their many adventures together. Jack loved his family dearly and was always present to teach, tell stories, and attend events.

Jack adored the water and the feeling of sunshine on his face (see: baby oil, tanning oil, shirtless pics, and skin cancer removal). Nothing better describes Jack’s semblance than sunshine. He was friendly, always happy, and without worry. Jack looked at the world with an inquisitive but never judgmental heart. He sought to understand people, asking people sensitive questions, why is your hair blue?, with an endearing innocence that brought about sincere explanations and new understanding. Jack’s advice to the living might have gone something like this: Happiness is not such a grand thing, it can be found in an oatmeal cookie and glass of milk or a sunny day on the porch. Happiness is not a goal to be achieved but a habit to be formed.

Jack must now attend a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. We imagine him donning his leather loafers (no socks) and strolling up to the gates of heaven whistling…

?? Now on the sidewalk, huh, huh, whoo sunny morning, un huh…

?? Lies a body just oozin’ life, eek

?? And someone’s sneakin’ ’round the corner

?? Could that someone be Mack the Knife?

In lieu of flowers, Jack would ask that you provide an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for a prickly individual. The funeral will be a private ceremony.

Helen C. Dreyer

Helen C. Dreyer, 89, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, while under the care of Compassus Hospice at Renaissance Assisted Living, Weston.

She was born May 25, 1933, in Wausau, daughter of the late Claude and Sarah (Sniegoski) Sobkowiak. On February 24, 1962, she married James (Jim) Dreyer in Green Bay. Helen and Jim lived in several cities in WI before settling again in Wausau in 1972. Jim preceded her in death on January 1, 2014.

Upon graduating in 1950 from Wausau High School, she began her career in secretarial work at Wausau Insurance Company.

Helen was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael Church in Wausau. She was a faithful member of the Legion of Mary in Superior WI. She and Jim were members of St. Michael’s Parish in Wausau for 50 years. For many years, she was a volunteer at St. Michael School for many classroom activities and in the “Learning Center”.

Returning to work at Wausau Insurance in 1977, she retired 10 years later for a total of 20 years with the Company.

Helen and Jim enjoyed over 50 years together until Jim’s passing in 2014. Together they enjoyed traveling, including many winter retreats to Fort Myers, FL and a 10-day road trip up the ALCAN Highway in 1996. Their Golden Anniversary was happily celebrated with family and friends at “2510” Restaurant in 2012.

She was an old movie “buff”, who spent many happy hours watching, recording and cataloguing movies on VCR tapes. In later years, she enjoyed movies from the 1930’s 40’s and 50’s on TCM.

With thoughtfulness and joyful spirit, she made many happy memories for her family, especially for the holidays. Helen enjoyed time with friends and family most of all.

Survivors include her children, Thomas (Amy Wadman) Dreyer, Rothschild and Kathryn (Guy) Ettel, Hutchinson, MN, her granddaughters, Sarah Dreyer and Grace (Les) Stuhr and her nieces and nephews, Mary Kay (Tom) McDermott, Diane (Ray) Christo, Nora (Tony) Augustine, John (Martha) Conrad, Mark (Marsha) Dreyer and Paul (Kathy) Dreyer.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty (George) Stepanik and Dorothy (Ed) Jablonski.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Eric Mashak will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com . Memorials gifts may be directed to St. Michael Church, 611 Stark Street, Wausau, WI 54403.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Renaissance Assisted Living where Helen resided for the past 11 years. Thank you also to Compassus Hospice for their care and concern.

Lee D. Reeds

Lee D. Reeds, 74, Wausau passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his home.

He was born February 21, 1948, in Waupaca, son of the late Roy and Grace (Hamilton) Reeds. He married Jacci Howland and they later divorced.

Lee worked at Deluxe Disposal and Lloyd Brothers for many years and also was a mail carrier in the Wausau area and the Medford area. Lee was an avid reader and enjoyed the company of his two cats and his dog.

Survivors include his former wife, Jacci (Ron) Knetter, Marathon, nieces and nephews and friends, 1 foster sister and 3 foster brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son Matthew, one sister, Wanda and his brothers, Dell and Wayne Reeds.

A private graveside burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Charles W. Coolidge

Charles “Chuck” William Coolidge was born in Chicago on October 30, 1951 to the marriage of Walter Coolidge and Mary Williams. He was the fourth of five children, one of whom, along with his parents, proceeded him in death. His loss included his oldest sister, Ollie Mary Pleasant. Upon the death of his mother, Mary, he was raised and nurtured by his beloved grandmother and grandfather Annie Williams and Baxtor Williams from the age of 3 years old and upon the death of his grandfather, Baxtor Williams when Chuck was 8 years old, his grandmother continued to raise Chuck, Minnie, Baxtion “Tony” and Rebecca in Chicago, Illinois.

Chuck was baptized at an early age and was very much a believer in God. He would often express his spiritual thoughts.

Chuck attended Holy Angels School, Oakland Elementary School, Donoghue School and took courses at Northeastern Illinois University. He was skilled in welding and tailoring. He worked in welding and for the Chicago Housing Authority. In his later life he worked for popular charities in Wausau and was known as a good worker.

In his life he married Juliet “Judy” Simmons and became stepfather to Clifford Simmons. He later became father to his beloved son Shawntrell Perkins who was with him and looked after him for many years after Chuck moved to Wausau, Wisconsin. Chuck originally moved to Wausau to be with Sharon Martin who preceded him in death. Chuck was very close to Sharon’s son Arthur and his children who fondly called him “Pe-Paw”. This name stuck and other children in Wausau would also call Chuck “Pe-Paw”. Chuck made many friends in Wausau.

Chuck loved to dance and sing and had a great sense of humor. In his early childhood he won awards from the YMCA for track and field. He was in the Cub Scouts. He also loved to play the guitar. He would always make persons laugh. He will be very much missed. Chuck fell asleep in death on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the age of 70 years old.

Chuck is survived by his son, Shawntrell Perkins, brother, Baxtion “Tony” Coolidge, two sisters, Minnie P. Jones and Rebecca Slaughter (Calvin), his nephews, Antonio Jones, Dione Coolidge, Dion Jones, and Alexander Coolidge, nieces, Sheri Shepherd and Kia Christine Newton, great-nephews, great-nieces, his “Pe-Paw” grandkids and a host of cousins and many friends.

“And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

– Revelation 21:4

A celebration of life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. ~ 2:00 p.m.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at honorone.com