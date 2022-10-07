Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Savannah Spees had nine kills, 12 assists and six service aces to help lead the Wausau East volleyball team to a sweep of Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday at Lincoln High School.

The Lumberjacks won 25-16, 25-13, 25-20, to improve to 5-3 in the WVC this season. Rapids is now 0-8.

Graysen Burger led the East defense with 33 digs, Martina Ravera added 26 digs and six kills and Sage McKeough had 19 digs, four kills and two aces as well for Wausau East.

East hosts the second Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet of the season on Saturday and will play D.C. Everest and Merrill. Wausau East will finish its regular season with two home matches next week, hosting Stevens Point on Tuesday and Marshfield on Thursday.