Dear editor,

“There “is” such a thing as being too late.This is no time for apathy or complacency.

This is a time for vigorous and positive action.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

I am writing in support of the election of Kristin Conway for the 85th Assembly District this November 8, 2022. I have come to know Kristin through her great work as a community leader, an Alder on the Schofield City Council, and as a dedicated mother and wife, and my friend. I support Kristin because of her integrity, sound judgment, and can-do spirit.

Throughout Kristin Conway’s life and career, she has been an outspoken and passionate advocate for women, children, and families. She has been unyielding in her faith that a more inclusive community is a stronger and more united community. She supports full and equal rights for everyone. In a time, where misinformation runs rampant, where some would attempt to divide us from our shared values and experiences and each other, where we face the eradication of fundamental civil liberties that protect women, minorities, and vulnerable populations, we need bold leadership and a strong voice that speaks truth to lies and fear and walks with empathy into action. Kristin Conway is that voice and the steps she wants to take to ensure a brighter future for everyone, every man, woman, and child, not only meets but confronts the fierce urgency of now.

Kristin Conway believes in less government and individual autonomy when it comes to making important decisions about you and your family’s health and wellbeing and will work to protect those rights. She also believes that the proper role of government is to ensure access to healthcare, not limit it, and that is why she also supports an expansion of Medicaid. And when it comes to education, Kristin will work to ensure that our children have the best education and resources available to them and that our children that live in the rural areas or that struggle due to poverty are not left behind. More funding for and investments in public education is a priority for Kristin. She supports the recommendations from the bipartisan Blue-Ribbon Commission on schools that aims to provide real solutions to tackle our student’s greatest needs and our school’s budgetary challenges. She will fight for our families to advance those recommendations and ensure our children have a good education and the opportunity to build a successful future.

And when it comes to the current state of our economy, Kristin will support initiatives that support small businesses and that help to create a 21st century workforce that lifts hardworking Wisconsinites out of poverty and that creates a pathway to a prosperous working middle class. Kristin will also defend and support our unions that have been instrumental in the fight to increase wages, better working conditions, and benefits for our teachers, police, and firefighters. And she understands the current struggles posed by inflation and the rising costs when it comes to food, prescription drugs, transportation, and access to affordable healthcare and will work to alleviate the financial strain and burden that Wisconsin families currently face.

In a about month, voters will go to the polls and choose leaders that will set the course for how we move forward. It is time that we elect leaders who work as hard as we do every day. I believe we need fresh leadership, a new vision for how we tackle the problems of today and tomorrow, and someone who is committed to and will work tirelessly to get something done for the people of Wisconsin and I have no doubt that is exactly what Kristin will do. So, I am asking you to vote for and support Kristin Conway this November and elect her to the 85th Assembly because 2 years from now will be too late, apathy and complacency is a choice, your ability to access affordable healthcare or a better education or better job and pay shouldn’t be.

I am supporting Kristin and voting for her this November and I am asking you to support her and do the same. She is the right choice for Wisconsin, and this is a time for vigorous and positive action. Vote for Kristin because she is a leader who hears us, who will fight for us, who believes that we all have value, and that we are stronger when we take care of each other and move forward together!

William A. Harris of Wausau, Marathon County