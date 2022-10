Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier.

Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.

Baier, who was ejected from the pickup, died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.