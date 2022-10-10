Ruth E. Wood

Ruth E. Wood, age 91, passed on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Merrill, Wisconsin.

Ruth was born on February 17, 1931, to the late William and Myrtle (Oehler) Miller. After graduating from high school, she attended beauty school and became a beautician for Winnebago County Health for over 25 years. She was united in marriage to George Wood on January 14, 1955. They raised three children together: Lyle, David, and Mark.

Ruth’s favorite pass times were, crocheting, playing bingo, going to the casinos, going to farmers markets, being outdoors and camping. Every Sunday she enjoyed listening to polka. She will be deeply missed by her family and dear friends.

Ruth is survived by her children, Lyle (Cindy) Wood, and Mark (Monica) Wood, her grandchildren; Shelly, Luke, Ross, Kirsten, Kyle, Aubrey, Ericka, Tabitha, Amber, and Alison, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great- grandson, along with many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband George, son David, grandchild Kristopher, brother Edward, and sister Ethel.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel, starting at 11:00 am. A visitation will take place prior to service starting at 10:00 am. Burial will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 am at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Family would like to thank Bill, Jean, Kathy, and Doris for the love and care they provided to Ruth over the years.

Gerald R. Schwamman

Gerald “Jerry” R. Schwamman was a beloved husband, father, and papa during his 73 years of life. He passed away peacefully in his home the morning of October 6th, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lois Schwamman, his children Kelly (Greg) Koehler, Corey Schwamman, and Shawn Schwamman, as well as his grandchildren Shyane, Kody, and Ariel Koehler and Ava and Eric Schwamman. He is also survived by his sisters Elaine (Kurt) Fuhro and Norma (Tom) Morczenski. He is proceeded in death by his parents Bernard and Angela (Lechtenberg) Schwamman, his brother Roger Schwamman, and sister Janet Grub.

He was born on November 15th, 1948 in Iowa to Bernard and Angela (Lechtenberg) Schwamman, the second son of five children.

He started dating his wife Lois in 1968 and later they married on August 15th, 1970 at Stephan Lutheran Church in Edgar, WI. They recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Jerry worked for Domtar, formerly Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill, for over 43 years.

We will forever remember Jerry for his humor, loving nature, and dedication to his family and the Lord. There was not a time he wasn’t there for anyone, always putting the needs of others before his own. Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, and papa. Day or night there was no project too big. He was a person you could always count on whether it was needing a laugh, help with a car, watching dogs/kids, running embroidery machines, or building a garage. He has an incredibly special place in our hearts.

Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday October 15th, 2022 followed by memorial services at 11:00 a.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home. The address is 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI. Rev. Jeff Hinds will officiate.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

We look forward to celebrating his memory with you.

Amy L. Mettlach

Amy Lynn Mettlach (née Merritt), 58, passed away at home suddenly on October 4, 2022 in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was a beloved mother, sister, teacher, and a friend to many.

Amy was born to John Frederic (Fred) and Laura Jane Merritt in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on October 11, 1963. Her passion for education and teaching were evident at an early age; as a kindergartner, she played “teacher” to her younger sister, Laura Beth, sharing the lessons she had learned in the many schools she attended (With each of Fred’s job promotions, the family relocated often, living in Andover, Massachusetts; Moonachie, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; North Olmsted, Ohio; and Westerville, Ohio.) After graduating from Westerville South High School in 1981, she went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in English/Secondary Education at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and received her Master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia in 1994.

Her teaching career spanned several decades and several states; she taught English to high school students in Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin over the years. At the time of her death, she was the Director of curriculum at Newman Catholic Schools in Wausau. Her quick wit, compassion, and commitment to providing students of all backgrounds with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in life made her a beloved educator to many.

While teaching in Virginia, Amy met Thomas Scott Mettlach. They wed in 1991 and had their first son, James Thomas, in 1995; Jason Merritt was born two years later, in 1997. Amy took a hiatus from teaching to raise her two boys but returned to the classroom once Jason was in grade school. Amy and Tom divorced amicably years later but remained friends up until her death.

Her passion for education was surpassed only by her passion for motherhood. She was a devoted and loving mother to her two sons, taking them on family vacations and supporting their interests and hobbies throughout childhood and adolescents. When James’ and Jason’s educational and career pursuits led them out west in recent years, she always provided them with a comfortable home to return to over holidays and time off, and she stayed connected with them through regular care packages and weekly correspondence.

Amy is preceded in death by her parents, John Frederic Merritt and Laura Jane Merritt (née Andrews) and several aunts, uncles, and a cousin. She is survived by her sons, James Thomas (Farrah) Mettlach of Lakewood, Washington and Jason Merritt Mettlach of Salt Lake City, Utah; former husband Thomas Scott Mettlach, of Neenah, Wisconsin; sisters Laura Beth (Brady) Sines of Draper, Utah and Martha Jane Merritt of Chicago, Illinois; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Wausau. The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Kenneth O’Malley

Kenneth O’Malley, 93, formerly of Marathon, died Thursday October 6, 2022, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, King, Wisconsin.

He was born June 29, 1929, in Chicago, son of the late James and Marie (Buchberger) O’Malley. On October 9, 1954, he married Kathryn “Katie” Marcell at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death March 18, 2013.

Kenneth proudly served his country during the Korean War in the US Air Force from 1950 until 1954.

Prior to his retirement in 1992, Kenneth had a varied career path including work as a carpenter, realtor and founder of Sun Prairie Memory Garden Cemetery. He was a member and past President of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, a member of Tomahawk Fishing Unlimited, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a volunteer for Lincoln County Faith in Action. Among his favorite pastimes were, fishing, hunting, woodworking and painting in acrylics.

Survivors include his children, Mary (Gordon) Ruplinger, Marathon, Daniel (Mary) O’Malley, Rio, Peggy (David) Root, Bancroft, Colleen (Keith) Westphal, Marquette, MI, John (Nelly) O’Malley, Bel Aire, Kansas and Michael (Christine) O’Malley, Waukesha, eleven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick Ruplinger, five siblings and a half brother.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon Saturday October 15, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier and Deacon Gordon Ruplinger will preside. Burial will be in Sun Prairie Memory Garden at a later date. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ralph E. Tidd

Ralph E. Tidd, 93, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home in Kronenwetter.

He was born May 16, 1929 in Phelps, son of the late Ralph Sr. and Margaret (Meuret) Tidd. On February 10, 1951 he married Phyllis Tuschscher in Pine City, Minnesota and she preceded him in death on November 6, 2007.

Ralph retired from James River, the former American Can as a supervisor after over 38 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and leaf peeping.

Survivors include his children, Debra (James) Dumdey, Kronenwetter and Scott (Angelina) Tidd, Missouri; beloved companion, Joyce Knapp, many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by children, Ora and Ted Tidd, sisters, Marcia Johnson, Mary Lenon and Neva Rea (Bobbie) Goerner.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com