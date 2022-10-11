By Shereen Siewert

A high speed crash Monday on Wausau’s Grand Avenue left at least four people injured, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 10:50 p.m. between Sturgeon Eddy Road and McDonald Street. Two vehicles were involved, one of which was heavily damaged. Photos of the crash scene show airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Three of the people injured were trapped and were pulled from their vehicles by rescue crews. Four were taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Officials on scene classified one of the injuries as “trauma red,” which indicates a serious injury that requires immediate medical response.

Police have not released any names and their conditions are unclear as of early Tuesday. Both Wausau and Riverside Fire responded to the scene, along with the Wausau Police Department.

A portion of Grand Avenue was closed to traffic as crews cleared the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors, but no citations or arrests have yet been reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated.