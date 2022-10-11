WAUSAU – Heather Ristow has been named senior vice president of marketing at Connexus Credit Union, the financial institution announced in early October.

Heather Ristow

In this role, Ristow will collaborate with the senior leadership team and Board of Directors to develop and implement strategies to support the Connexus vision and organizational projects and initiatives. Additionally, Ristow will oversee the crafting and execution of enterprise-wide marketing strategies to promote the Connexus brand, deliver member experiences and achieve financial and market-based objectives.



“In addition to proven operational leadership which yielded a strong company performance, Heather possesses a genuine passion for both the credit union philosophy and our organization’s vision and values,” said Chad Rogers, executive VP and COO at Connexus, in a news release. “We look forward to seeing the lasting impact her strategic experience and enthusiastic dedication will have on Connexus for years to come.”

The former COO of Heritage Credit Union, Ristow has over 19 years of experience in the financial services industry. Ristow initially joined Connexus as market president in February to lead and implement the final stages of the organization’s merger with HCU, which finalized in August.