ROTHSCHILD – United Way of Marathon County and RSVP will host the 2022 Volunteer Fest from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 for anyone 55+ who would like to volunteer.

The free event will be held at Holiday Inn & Suites, 1000 Imperial Ave. in Rothschild.

Twenty-five local nonprofits will be there, giving attendees the chance to learn about the nonprofits, as well as meet staff members and other volunteers.