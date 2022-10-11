Wausau Pilot & Review

A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials.

The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.

Joseph C. Lamers, the driver of the vehicle, suffered injuries that were described as not life-threatening. His passenger, Rebecca M. Clasen, was removed from the vehicle by EMS personnel and transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She later died of her injuries, police said.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Stevens Point Police, Portage

County Ambulance, Hull Fire and EMS, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This crash remains under investigation.