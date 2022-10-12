WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a Regional Candidate Forum from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24 at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus. The event has been organized in partnership with the Wisconsin Institute of Public Policy and UWSP at Wausau. Doors will open for the program at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and no registration is necessary.

This Candidate Forum will include those running in four key races which are on the ballot in November. Candidates will have the opportunity at this event to share their platform and inform the public on the issues important to them.

US Senate:

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes – Invited

Senator Ron Johnson – Confirmed

US Congressional District #7:

Richard “Dick” Ausman – Confirmed

Congressman Tom Tiffany – Confirmed

Wisconsin State Senate District #29:

Bob Look – Confirmed

Cory Tomczyk – Confirmed

Wisconsin State Assembly District #85:

Kristin Conway – Confirmed

Representative Pat Snyder – Confirmed

For more information on this program, including a full schedule for the event, visit WausauChamber.com.