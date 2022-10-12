For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones, a member of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), begin their home slate this weekend as they battle with the St. Louis Jr. Blues at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night and the games can be watched on HockeyTV. For the home opener Friday night, the first 500 fans receive a Cyclones magnet schedule presented by Bug Tussel Wireless. Saturday night is the costume contest and trick-or-treat game presented by Goodwill. Wausau enters with a 2-3-1-0 record after earning 1 of 4 points versus Milwaukee. St. Louis is 2-6-0-0 after splitting with New Ulm last weekend.

What to Watch For

Watch for the Wausau forwards to break out this weekend after struggling to find the back of the net in their last action versus Milwaukee two weeks ago. In those two games the Cyclones netted just one goal in a 2-1 overtime loss and 4-0 loss. On the back end, keep an eye on defenseman Isaac Baker who has contributed four assists in the first six games.

The Jr. Blues are led by forward Gus Immken. Immken has four goals and six assists in six games. Brady Burke, Jacob Heuerman and Tyler Williams all have six points this season.

Between the Pipes

Wausau is expected to split the series between Mitch Miscevich and Ryan Burke. Miscevich surrendered four goals in his last outing versus Milwaukee and currently has a 4.33 GAA and .863 save percentage. Burke enters the weekend with a 2.29 GAA and .931 save percentage.

The Jr. Blues are expected to start Ian Zeumer in net both games. Zeumer has a .868 save percentage and 4.99 GAA in six games.

Up Next

The Cyclones will be on the home ice again next weekend versus Milwaukee on Oct. 21-22. The game on Oct. 21 is Military Appreciation presented by Eye Clinic of Wisconsin. All veterans and current service members receive free admission as we honor them for their service. The game on Oct. 22 is Pink The Rink presented by Dovorany Orthodontics. Visit www.wausaucyclones.com/pink for all the details on the specialty jersey auction and pink Cyclone’s gear available to help raise funds for the Aspirus Health Breast Health Assistance Fund. Tickets for all 22 Cyclones home games this season are on sale at www.wausaucyclones.com.

