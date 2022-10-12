Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Four different players scored for Stevens Point as the Panthers shut out Wausau East 4-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer game Tuesday at East High School.

East falls to 4-11 overall and 3-6 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Stevens Point finishes its WVC season at 5-4 and moves to 5-9 overall with a nonconference game at Appleton East on Thursday to finish its regular-season schedule.

Andrew Falkavage, Cole Anderson, Ben Omernik and Omar Mata had goals for the Panthers.

Connor Smith had 11 saves in goal for Wausau East.

Wausau East will host Wausau West at the Eastbay Soccer Complex for its final match of the season on Thursday at 7 p.m.