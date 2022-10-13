WAUSAU — The 2022–2023 Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has been named. The Board of Directors represents the entire membership of the Chamber and the Wausau Region’s business community. Their duty is to set the long-term vision of the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce in response to members’ needs.

The 2022–2023 Board of Directors began in their roles on September 1, 2022.

Officers (Officer term expires August 31, 2022):

Chairperson: Paul LaPree, Miron Construction

Chairperson Elect: Owen Jones, Tommy Dock Products LLC

Treasurer/Secretary: Yengyee Lor, Faithful Consulting LLC

Immediate Past Chairperson: Nicole Williams, QPS Employment Group

President/CEO: David Eckmann, Ed.D., IOM, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce

Director at Large: Jeffrey Wicklander, Aspirus

Director at Large: Sean Wright, Performing Arts Foundation Inc

Directors:

Dr. Darren Ackley, Northcentral Technical College

Keri Anne Connaughty, The Samuels Group Inc

Gerard Klein, City-County IT Commission

Heidi Fischer, Partnership for Progressive Agriculture Inc

Greg Fisher, Granite Peak Ski Area

Ted Fox, Ameriprise Financial – Wausau – Cornerstone Advisors

Keith Hilts, Wausau School District

Laura Huggins, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

Lance Leonhard, Marathon County

Steven Lipowski, Ruder Ware LLSC

Ryan Neville, Marshfield Clinic Health Systems – Marshfield Medical Center Weston

Carrie Strobel, Greenheck

Kimm Weber, MCDEVCO Inc

The Chamber thanks the following individuals with terms ending on August 31, 2022 for serving on the Board of Directors:

Dawne Bernatz, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

Joanne Draeger, IncredibleBank

Tom Frank, Greenheck

Robin Hegg, Greenheck

Al Lancaster, WSAW/WZAW

Michael Loy, G3 Industries Inc

Cory Tomczyk, IROW Shredding Recycling & Consulting