WAUSAU — The 2022–2023 Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has been named. The Board of Directors represents the entire membership of the Chamber and the Wausau Region’s business community. Their duty is to set the long-term vision of the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce in response to members’ needs.
The 2022–2023 Board of Directors began in their roles on September 1, 2022.
Officers (Officer term expires August 31, 2022):
Chairperson: Paul LaPree, Miron Construction
Chairperson Elect: Owen Jones, Tommy Dock Products LLC
Treasurer/Secretary: Yengyee Lor, Faithful Consulting LLC
Immediate Past Chairperson: Nicole Williams, QPS Employment Group
President/CEO: David Eckmann, Ed.D., IOM, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce
Director at Large: Jeffrey Wicklander, Aspirus
Director at Large: Sean Wright, Performing Arts Foundation Inc
Directors:
Dr. Darren Ackley, Northcentral Technical College
Keri Anne Connaughty, The Samuels Group Inc
Gerard Klein, City-County IT Commission
Heidi Fischer, Partnership for Progressive Agriculture Inc
Greg Fisher, Granite Peak Ski Area
Ted Fox, Ameriprise Financial – Wausau – Cornerstone Advisors
Keith Hilts, Wausau School District
Laura Huggins, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.
Lance Leonhard, Marathon County
Steven Lipowski, Ruder Ware LLSC
Ryan Neville, Marshfield Clinic Health Systems – Marshfield Medical Center Weston
Carrie Strobel, Greenheck
Kimm Weber, MCDEVCO Inc
The Chamber thanks the following individuals with terms ending on August 31, 2022 for serving on the Board of Directors:
Dawne Bernatz, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.
Joanne Draeger, IncredibleBank
Tom Frank, Greenheck
Robin Hegg, Greenheck
Al Lancaster, WSAW/WZAW
Michael Loy, G3 Industries Inc
Cory Tomczyk, IROW Shredding Recycling & Consulting