WAUSAU — The 2022–2023 Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has been named. The Board of Directors represents the entire membership of the Chamber and the Wausau Region’s business community. Their duty is to set the long-term vision of the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce in response to members’ needs.

The 2022–2023 Board of Directors began in their roles on September 1, 2022.

Officers (Officer term expires August 31, 2022):

     Chairperson: Paul LaPree, Miron Construction 

     Chairperson Elect: Owen Jones, Tommy Dock Products LLC

     Treasurer/Secretary: Yengyee Lor, Faithful Consulting LLC

     Immediate Past Chairperson: Nicole Williams, QPS Employment Group

     President/CEO: David Eckmann, Ed.D., IOM, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce

     Director at Large: Jeffrey Wicklander, Aspirus

     Director at Large: Sean Wright, Performing Arts Foundation Inc

Directors:

     Dr. Darren Ackley, Northcentral Technical College

     Keri Anne Connaughty, The Samuels Group Inc

     Gerard Klein, City-County IT Commission

     Heidi Fischer, Partnership for Progressive Agriculture Inc

     Greg Fisher, Granite Peak Ski Area

     Ted Fox, Ameriprise Financial – Wausau – Cornerstone Advisors

     Keith Hilts, Wausau School District

     Laura Huggins, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

     Lance Leonhard, Marathon County

     Steven Lipowski, Ruder Ware LLSC

     Ryan Neville, Marshfield Clinic Health Systems – Marshfield Medical Center Weston

     Carrie Strobel, Greenheck

     Kimm Weber, MCDEVCO Inc

The Chamber thanks the following individuals with terms ending on August 31, 2022 for serving on the Board of Directors:

     Dawne Bernatz, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

     Joanne Draeger, IncredibleBank

     Tom Frank, Greenheck

     Robin Hegg, Greenheck

     Al Lancaster, WSAW/WZAW

     Michael Loy, G3 Industries Inc

     Cory Tomczyk, IROW Shredding Recycling & Consulting