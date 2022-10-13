Wausau Pilot & Review
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:
Benjamin Meurette, 32, of Weston. Oct. 10, 2022: Burglary, criminal damage to property
Chardaye Magee, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 13, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
Michelle J. Loiselle, 33, of Merrill. Oct. 13, 2022: Bail jumping, tampering with or failure to install an ignition interlock device
Annamarie D. Kislow, 40, of Marshfield. Oct. 6, 2022: Burglary, theft
Robert Kilcoyne, 25, of Wausau. Oct. 13, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Trever Gauger, 44, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2022: Sex offender registry violation
Sara Croft, 44, of Wausau. Oct. 12, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Destiny R. Baugnet, 23, of Gillet. Oct. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Sean C. Rector, 39, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
Travis Johnson, 43. Initial appearance Oct. 12, charges filed May 19, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Franklin Gates, 47, of Wausau. Oct. 10, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Gregory Kimmins, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Dylan Notinokey, 18, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2022: Possession of child pornography
Camry Cooper, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 10, 2022: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm
Deonte Simmons, 31, of Weston. Oct. 10, 2022: False imprisonment, battery, theft, bail jumping
Cherry Rahman, 45, of Medford. Oct. 10, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Summer N. Courtney, 43, of Weston. Oct. 6, 2022: Forgery-uttering
