A 40-year-old Wausau man is facing life in prison after being indicted this week on federal drug charges, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Anthony Anderson faces charges of possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The mandatory minimum sentence for the crime, if Anderson is convicted, is 10 years in federal prison with a maximum of life behind bars.

According to the criminal complaint Anderson, who is known by the nickname “Slim,” sold more than 260 grams of pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant in August. Charges were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on Sept. 16.

The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner is handling the prosecution.