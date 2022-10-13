Wausau Pilot & Review

Brackets have been announced for the upcoming 2022 WIAA state boys soccer playoffs.

The postseason begins with regional semifinals in Divisions 1 and 2, and quarterfinals in Division 3 and 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Division 3 and 4 semifinals will be Thursday, Oct. 20, with regional finals in all divisions on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Sectionals will be played on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, with the 16 sectional champions moving on to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5.

Locally, Wisconsin Valley Conference champion D.C. Everest (16-1), owners a 16-game winning streak, is the No. 3 seed in the Division 1 Sectional 1 bracket and will be at home for a regional semifinal Oct. 18 against No. 6 Eau Claire North. The game will be held at D.C. Everest Middle School beginning at 7 p.m.

In the same Division 1 bracket, Wausau West is the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 Stevens Point on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

In Division 2, Wausau East earned a No. 4 seed in the Sectional 1 bracket and will host No. 5 Marshfield in a regional semifinal Oct. 18 at 4 p.m.

Wausau Newman Catholic is the No. 6 seed in the Division 4 Sectional 1 bracket and will travel to No. 3 Barron for a regional quarterfinal on Oct. 18 at 4 p.m.

Click here to view the complete brackets, courtesy of the WIAA.