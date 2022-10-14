Wausau Pilot & Review

Three members of the D.C. Everest Equestrian team have qualified for the Wisconsin International Horse Association State Competition that will be held in Madison from October 28 – 30.

The team is coached by Brenda Bargender. The state-qualifying team members, and their fellow equine competitors, are as follows:

DCE freshman Katie Hoppe on Rona

DCE freshman Neah Zimmerman on Moose

DCE senior Kendra Larson on Chick

Wausau Pilot & Review wishes the team the best of luck in its upcoming competition.