Three members of the D.C. Everest Equestrian team have qualified for the Wisconsin International Horse Association State Competition that will be held in Madison from October 28 – 30.
The team is coached by Brenda Bargender. The state-qualifying team members, and their fellow equine competitors, are as follows:
- DCE freshman Katie Hoppe on Rona
- DCE freshman Neah Zimmerman on Moose
- DCE senior Kendra Larson on Chick
