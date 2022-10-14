WAUSAU – A conference for women entrepreneurs, founders and trailblazers from every sector will be offered at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau and online at the end of the month.

“From Big Ideas to Big Impact: Moving Your Adventures Forward,” a Women Trailblazers and Entrepreneurs Conference, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

The conference offers a keynote speaker and breakout sessions to help women move forward by providing tools and examples of women leading their big ideas into big impacts. It is for women who may be starting a new career, volunteer opportunity, organization or idea.

The keynote speaker is Liz Nilsen of the Agile Strategy Lab and co-author of the award-winning 2019 book “Strategic Doing: Ten Skills for Agile Leadership.” Nilsen teaches innovation and collaboration to business, university and community groups. She will share interactive skill-building exercises and stories of inspirational women from across the country to show how women can move into action after launching a new venture or meeting an obstacle.

Participants will choose from four topics for two breakout sessions, led by area professionals, leaders and founders, and will have opportunities to network with each other and meet with exhibitors.

Registration for the in-person conference is $99 for the public, $79 for a non-profit representative or UW-Stevens Point faculty or staff member and $39 for students. Those in attendance will receive lunch and a copy of Nilsen’s book. Registration for those attending online only is $79 or $39 for students.

Learn more at http://bit.ly/WTEC-22.