Judy Rosemurgy

Judy Rosemurgy, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday September 27th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her three children by her side.

Judy was born on March 8, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late Esther and Vernon Goldsworthy. Judy’s love of caring for people brought her to the professions of nursing, in-home caregiver, and hospice volunteer. Judy’s recovery and spiritual growth became her passion and reaching out to others on the same journey was always a privilege to her. Her true love was her family, she was a wonderful mom and an awesome grandma (or Munga as she was known to her seven grandchildren). There were many friends in and outside of recovery who graced her life and brought her joy, including her forever friend Peggy.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqui Nitzsche of Wausau, sons John (April) Rosemurgy of Wausau and Jason (Jessica) Rosemurgy of Madison and her grandchildren Claire, Alex, Lauren, Jack, Will, Meredith and Ben. She is also survived by her brother Charles Goldsworthy and sisters Sara (Patrick) Liston and Mary (Richard) Kunkel.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 426 Washington St, Wausau, on Wednesday November 2, 2022 with a reception to follow. Visitation will be at 10:30 until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, Judy requested donations be sent to the Alano Club of Wausau.

Kim I. Tucker

Kim Ivan Tucker, age 69 of Kronenwetter, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home under the care of Compassus Hospice with his wife at his side.

He was born on August 1, 1953, in Key West, FL, son of the late Ivan and Janet (Pickard) Tucker. On April 2, 1977, he married Rosann Zinser at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Weston.

Kim enjoyed snowmobiling and watching NASCAR, as well as cheering for any Wisconsin sports team. He was mechanically inclined and liked to tinker – especially on his “muscle” cars. In earlier years, he and his wife owned and operated a hobby farm. Prior to retiring, Kim worked as a diesel mechanic for Ryder. Upon his diagnosis of PSP six years ago, he and Rosann embarked on many travels together, including trips to Alaska, New Zealand, Australia, and the Panama Canal, crossing off many bucket list items.

Survivors include his wife, Rosann Tucker of Kronenwetter; three children, Keith (Teri) Tucker of Athens, Karen (Brian) Yessa of Athens, and Eric (Katie) Tucker of Marathon; four grandchildren, Tyler, Bradley, and Derek Yessa and Cassandra Tucker; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Hudson Yessa; three siblings, Randy (Laurel) Tucker, Elizabeth (Jerry) French, and Robert (Audrey) Tucker.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Dr. Wausau. Rev. Eric Hauan will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

The family would to thank the team at Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion

The family requests that memorials be directed to curepsp.org.

Mary E. Stone

Mary E. (Artus) Stone passed away October 11, 2022, at Athenian Living in Athens, WI. Mary was born on January 31, 1918, to Amanda (Krahn) and Frank Artus in the Town of Hamburg.? The doctor traveled by horse and buggy from Marathon City to deliver Mary, having to stay overnight at the family home due to a severe blizzard.? While growing up, the family moved from Hamburg to Rib Falls and then to Wausau.? The Artus’s owned and operated a small hotel in the area of Stewart Avenue in Wausau and also farmed east of Wausau.??

Mary attended Lincoln Grade School starting in 4th grade.? She was very proud to be able to then attend Wausau High School.? She was the only one in her family to attend, even when it meant hitchhiking with the milkman from the farm in the country to get to school each day.? She went on to attend the Marathon County Normal School and completed a teaching degree at UW Stevens Point.?Mary took pride in her achievements. She taught in one room schoolhouses in Gad and Stratford.??One of her favorite things to do with her students was sledding, no matter the temperature.

She moved to Chicago in 1943 where she worked a variety of office jobs. She also operated a ballroom dance studio where she was a ballroom dance instructor and competed in dance competitions.?Dance always took precedence over her office jobs. Chicago is where she would meet her future husband Merlin “Stoney” Stone.? They were married April 16, 1955.?Chicago wasn’t the beautiful city of lights for Mary and Merlin. One horrible night the couple lost almost everything in an apartment fire. They remained living in Chicago until 1978 when they retired to Wausau to be closer to family.?Ten years later, “Stoney”, the love of Mary’s life, passed away.

She lived in her own home with her beloved dogs until selling the house at age 95. She then remained in excellent health, living independently at Primrose Retirement Community in Wausau until age 104. While living there, she kept busy by helping to serve snacks, handing out newsletters, and preparing jigsaw puzzles for others to put together. One of her favorite times was Primrose’s happy hour on Thursdays. Most recently Mary moved to Athenian Living Assisted Living in Athens.

She is survived by her nephews-in-law Ken Klug and Patrick Plunkett; great nieces Lisa (Greg) Nowicki of Athens, Sara (Mike) Agamaite of Oconomowoc; great nephews Karl Kluetz of Seattle, WA, Erik (Estrietta) Kluetz of Fort Worth, TX; and their children. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stoney; sisters, Mildred Kirkpatrick and Erna Kluetz; nieces, Judy Klug and Mary Plunkett, and nephew Michael Kluetz.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:00 am at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Athenian Living for their loving care and compassion.

Thomas L. Buska

Thomas (Tommy) Lee Buska, 74 of Mosinee WI passed on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at St. Claire Hospital, Weston, WI.

Tom was born in Wausau WI August 2, 1948, to the late John and Clara (Check) Buska. In 1969 Tom married Pamela (Groth) Buska who along with their daughter Jennifer Buska (Mark Greenleaf) survive him.

Tom spent over 21 years serving our great country in the USAF. After retiring from the USAF, he worked many years in the healthcare field before retiring for the last time.

Simple pleasures in life like his cup of coffee and a good book to read topped his list yet curiosity always drove him to have interests in so many things beyond that. To truly know him and how knowledgeable, compassionate, curious about everything, not missing anything going on around him no matter what else he was doing was to truly love him.

Survivors besides his wife and daughter are his sister Arlene Passel, Rothschild WI, his brother Donald Buska, Villages, Fl, sister-in-laws Jackie Buska, MI, Betty Buska, Schofield WI, Sheila Buska CA, brothers-in-law Lon (Jenny) Groth, and Ralph Jaecks added to many nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Leonard, Chester, Norman, Richard, Edwin, Robert, Roland, Jerome, and Rodney, all Buska’s and sisters Alice Keck, Dorothy Stark, Mary Buska and Marilyn Jaecks.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 am until 10:50 am on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau WI. At 10:50 am a memorial service will begin followed by full military honors. Interment will follow at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Tom’s name.

Bettye R. Beilke

Bettye Rose Beilke, 92, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at her home.

She was born February 9, 1930 in Wausau, daughter of the late Bruno and Senta (Radant) Loy. On August 2, 1952 she married Stanley Beilke in Pine City, Minnesota and he preceded her in death on August 20, 2019.

Bettye took pride on working and raising her children on their family farm for many years. She helped out on Friday nights for fish fry at her sister’s restaurant Club 29 for many years. Bettye was also an agent along with Stanley for Wausau Stettin Mutual Insurance Company. She was a waitress at Rib River Ballroom. She loved attending family activities, cooking and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her faith was important to her and she was very active in her church on the Mothers Club. She was also a member of the Marathon American Legion Auxiliary since 1958. Bettye and her husband enjoyed traveling and visited six out of seven continents. Some of her hobbies included gardening, reading, crocheting, needlepoint and completing word searches.

Survivors include her children, Randall Beilke, Debra Nass, Russell (Lenore) Beilke, Ronald (Nancy) Beilke and Denise Beilke; grandchildren, Jeremy (Linda) Nass, Jamie (Jacob) Heil, Danielle (Shemal) Shah, Brice (Allison) Beilke, Trent (Grace Meyer) Beilke, Hope (Justin) Schotz, Whitney Beilke and Cameron (Sarah) Beilke; great-grandchildren, Tyla Beilke-Seubert, Grayson and Ariya Schotz, Finley and Tate Beilke and Max Beilke; future great-grandchild, Heil coming in 2023; siblings, Charles Loy, Raymond (Virjean) Loy, William (Pat) Loy, Margie Barton and Mary (JR) Jaecks; sisters-in-law, Geri Loy, Helen Michlig and Delores Riemer, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Stanley, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert, stepfather, Julius Kohler, son-in-law, Calvin Nass, siblings, Robert Loy, James Loy, Nancy Loy, Nancy (Vern) Krueger, Al Barton, Marvin Michlig and James Riemer.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip Schneider will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, and again on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau.

Barbara J. Olson

Barbara J. Lutz-Olson, 86, died Monday, October 10, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

She was born June 27, 1936 to Carl and Edith, and has resided in the Wausau area her entire life.

Barbara worked for many years as Sales Coordinator at Drott Manufacturing, was highly respected and enjoyed her work there. She especially loved family/friends and all felt her kind and compassionate spirit. She loved her bird feeders, collecting bird figurines, flowers, artwork, fishing, playing Yahtzee, lotto, baking snickerdoodles, rice pudding, and cooking her favorite barbeque sauce.

Survivors include her children, Gerald Olson, Weston, WI; Susan Schmidt, Raleigh, NC; Jenny (Daniel) Phillips, Church Hill, TN; grandchildren Jason Olson, Weston, WI; Kevin Olson, Marshfield, WI; David Olson, Weston, WI; Eric Olson, Milwaukee, WI; Greg Olson, Weston, WI; Tracy (Baxter) Thompson, Atlanta, GA; Brian (Katie) Schmidt, Raleigh, NC; Jessica (Jason) Mullins, Church Hill, TN; Caroline (Josnny) Paredes Montanez, Nashville, TN; Emily (Anthony) Dalton, Talbot, TN; Jeremiah, Tyler and Maddy Phillips, Church Hill, TN Shyanne Phillips, Gray, TN. Great grandchildren Eden, Loghanne, Karsynn, Isabella, and Jasmine Olson, Weston, WI; Ansley and Hayes Thompson, Atlanta, GA; Emma Schmidt, Raleigh, NC; and Clara Parades Montanez, Nashville, TN.

Memorial services will be 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Reverend Gloria Van Houten will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home, Wausau.

Genevieve E. Maszk

Genevieve Maszk (Jenny Schnelle) went to the heavenly father on October 11, 2022 at 101. She was born September 22, 1921 in Roselville, WI daughter of the late Michael and Anna L. (Wolf) Dennee. She and 11 other siblings grew up in Stratford, WI where she went to grade school and graduated high school. Jenny married Donald Schoenfuss in 1941-1945. Then married Gilbert Schnelle from 1946-1979 and John Maszk 1982-1988.

Jenny helped operate the Merrill Surplus Store in Merrill, with her husband Gilbert, from 1960 until retiring in 1974. Then they enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. and wintered in FL for many years. She devoted her life to the Lord and was very active in volunteer work around Merrill and later years in the Wausau area. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Wausau Senior Chorus and also, singing in the choir of St. Therese Catholic Church in Schofield. Other activities she enjoyed were church doings, such as being a member of the Catholic Daughters and The Little Flower Counsel, knitting and loved playing all kinds of cards and games with family and friends.

Jenny is survived by her children Donald Schoenfuss Jr. Schnelle Wausau, Wayne (Diane) Schnelle Rothschild, Sharon (Tom) Hofmann Merrill, and daughter in law Maryellen Schnelle Pardeeville, WI; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 12 great, great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husbands, Donald Schoenfuss, Gilbert Schnelle, and John Maszk; son James Schoenfuss Schnelle, 2 daughters Little Judith Schoenfuss age 2, Judy (Schoenfuss) (Richard) Hull, grandchildren Meredith and Daniel Hofmann, Cameron Schnelle, Wendy Malinowsky, and step grandson Matt Lepak; 4 brothers 7 sisters and their spouses.

Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1708 E. 10th Street, Merrill on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Per Jenny’s wishes, no flowers please. Memorials can be made for masses or a Catholic charity of your Choice.

Family would like to Thank the staff at Pine Crest Nursing Home for their kindness and loving care.

Arden C. Raatz

Arden Charles (Artie) Raatz was born December 2, 1930, at home in Aniwa, Wisconsin. He was the second of four children born to Charlie and Laura Raatz.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, his sister, Audrey, and his wife, Joyce. He is survived by his sisters, Ruthie and Linda.

Arden helped his dad on the farm and worked various jobs until he got a job at Wick Homes where he worked for 21 years. Arden was a skilled housebuilder and woodworker. He was happy to help anyone when asked, and especially enjoyed working on his beloved church, Bethany Lutheran, Aniwa, Wisconsin. His ingenuity in crafting whatever needed to be built was truly a gift he shared with so many.

Arden married Joyce Ione Jorgenson on October 4, 1952. They were married for 64 years. They had two children: Gary Lee born on November 12, 1953, and Sharon Kay born on June 26, 1955. Gary married Polly Budzien on April 5, 1975, and they have six children: Abbie, Fritz, Greta, Becky, Hannah, and Rudy. Sharon married Bruce Bloch on October 24, 1992, and Bruce’s son, Rob, was welcomed into the family. In addition to his sisters, Arden is survived by his children, their spouses, his grandchildren and their spouses, and his great grandchildren, as well as many relatives and friends.

Arden was a faith-filled man whose relationship with his Heavenly Father guided his life. As his days grew short, he truly looked forward to going Home where he would meet his Maker, and once again see his dearly missed, loving wife, Joyce, and celebrate the promises of the Bible.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Town of Easton. Rev. Chris Johnson will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 12:30 pm until the time of service at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

I have filled him with the Spirit of God in wisdom, in understanding, in knowledge, and in all kinds of craftsmanship,

Exodus 31:3

Joy H. Zissler

Joy Helen (Smith) Zissler, 86, of La Crosse, WI, passed away, on October 10, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI.

Joy was born in Saginaw, Michigan on January 24, 1936, to Winslow and Helen (Loebs) Smith.

She graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1954 and Central Michigan University in 1958, with a Bachelor of Science degree. At CMU she was a member of Alpha Psi Omega Dramatic Fraternity and the Radio Guild. She was the first female station manager for the campus radio station, WCRG from 1957-58.

Joy was the first female uniformed police officer for the Saginaw City Police Department from 1960 – 1963, and then from 1967 until her retirement in September 1989. She received letters of commendation and was profiled in the paperback Cops and Women by Mickie Siegel. After retirement, she was in charge of security for Delta College at the Downtown Center in Saginaw for five years.

Joy moved to Marathon, WI, in 2007, to be close to her daughter, Melissa, and son-in-law, Kelly. She loved living in Marathon and formed a special bond with the Schumacher family. In the fall of 2018, Joy, Melissa and Kelly, moved to the La Crosse area.

Joy enjoyed the many adventures she had with her daughter, Melissa, especially the fall chairlift rides up and down Granite Peak, to marvel at the fall colors of Wausau, WI. They took the fall chairlift ride, every fall, for the 12 years Joy lived in Marathon, it was a wonderful annual tradition. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Lloyd Young, meeting her great-granddaughter, Katarina, traveling, the casino, and photography. Joy entered her photos in the Saginaw Fair for many years, receiving numerous ribbons and two Best of Show awards.

Joy is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Kelly) Longtine, La Crosse, WI. Rebecca Zissler, Saginaw, MI; grandson, Lloyd Young, Birch Run, MI; great- granddaughter, Katarina Young; her brother, Mark (Ann) Smith, Jackson, MI; sister-in-law, Gail Smith, Jackson, MI; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Smith.

Joy’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many nurses and doctors that took care of Joy at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

In keeping with Joy’s wishes, she will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date in Saginaw, Michigan.

