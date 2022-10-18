Wausau Pilot & Review

Three hunters helped rescue crews pull two men from the Wisconsin River early Tuesday after a boat overturned near Bukolt Park, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department

Deputies responded just before 6 a.m. to a report of two men clinging to the top of an overturned boat. Officials say the men, both 23, had lifejackets in the boat but were unable to reach them. One of the men then slipped further in the water.

A group of three hunters about to launch a boat immediately agreed to assist in the rescue effort with two Stevens Point Fire Department paramedics and pulled the two men to safety.

The two rescued men were checked out by paramedics but declined any further treatment. The rescuers were not injured.

A conservation warden responded to retrieve the capsized boat and its contents.

Portage County officials thanked the three volunteers who assisted in the emergency.