Marshfield Medical Center-Weston

Penny and Kyle Juedes announce the birth of their son Dean Patrick, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022. Dean weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jeshua Ewer and Laura Ewer-Swarick announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Alora Blu, born at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022.

Christopher and Kaylee Heitz announce the birth of their son Callahan Joe, born at 4:24 p.m. Oct. 2, 2022. Callahan weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Mark and Stacy Alexa announce the birth of their daughter Amari May, born at 6:25 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Amari weighed 3 pounds, 9 ounces.

Matthew Huebner and Holli Halfmann announce the birth of their son Nolan Robert, born at 4:52 p.m. Oct. 7, 2022. Nolan weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

Brandon and Samantha Slowiak announce the birth of their son Sebastian Braidan, born Oct. 10, 2022.

Adam and Cara Kohn announce the birth of their son Abel Victor, born at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022. Abel weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Lucas Gill and Carissa Lahnala announce the birth of their daughter Macy Mae, born at 10:28 a.m. Oct. 11, 2022. Macy weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.