This week’s featured cocktail is a sensational feast for the senses with its gorgeous glittery finish. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!
Cocktail of the Week: Glittery Puckertini
- .5 oz Vodka
- 1.5 oz Apple Schnapps
- 1 oz. Triple Sec
- Edible glitter, for garnish
To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker, pour into a chilled martini glass, sprinkle with edible glitter, then serve and enjoy!
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.