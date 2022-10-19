By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Six of eight people charged following an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force have received federal prison sentences related to a major drug trafficking scheme that brought pounds of methamphetamine into the area, officials say.

Safe with cash, guns and ammunition in Bagne’s Arizona residence. Photo courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

According to a news release issued Wednesday by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, one additional suspect was indicted and another is due to be sentenced later this year. The latest to be sentenced was Levi Bagne, who will spend 16 years in federal prison for his role of the drug trafficking organization.

Bagne was sentenced on Tuesday.

Police say Bagne was the head of a trafficking organiztion that moved large quantities of methamphetamine from Arizona to Wisconsin. Once the methamphetamine was trafficked into the state, most was distributed by a network in Marathon and Lincoln Counties, officials said.

During the investigation the task force seized approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a residence and 15 firearms.

10 pounds packaged methamphetamine seized from a storage unit in Wisconsin. Photo courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s DTO was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”

Indictments and convictions include:

Levi Bagne: 16 years Federal Custody

Matthew White: 14 years Federal Custody

Corey Freyermuth: 8 years Federal Custody

TJ Myers: 11 years Federal Custody

Jacob Willox: 12 years Federal Custody

Krista Sparks: 2.5 years Federal Custody

Amy Pehlke: Due to be sentenced in December.

Conspirator #8: Indicted, but not yet convicted.

Member agencies of the CWNTF were aided by the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office throughout themonths-long investigation.

“The success of the operation is a direct reflection of the teamwork and commitment demonstrated by federal, state, and local partners that comprise the CWNTF and demonstrates why such partnerships are important,” Wednesday’s news release reads. “The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of this team.”