Wausau Pilot & Review

The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin announced that four Wausau East/West girls golfers were named to the Academic All-State team for 2022.

East/West’s Ella Wendling, Ayla Trollop and Julia Engebretson earned a designation of High Honors, and Ella Lambrecht earned a designation of Honors from the GCAW.

Student-athletes nominated by GCAW member coaches are named to the Academic All-State team if they have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, participated in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches and are sophomores, juniors or seniors.

A total of 441 girls from 109 high school teams earned the academic honor, with the cumulative GPA of the year’s honorees an exceptional 3.837.