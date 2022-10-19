Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Marshfield boys soccer team outscored Wausau East 5-3 in a shootout to win a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal match Tuesday at East High School.

Kaedyn Kelly and Donovan Young had goals for Wausau East in regulation and the score was tied 2-2. After two 10-minute overtimes, the game went to a shootout with Marshfield prevailing.

Erek Ross and Noah Rhea assisted on the goals for Wausau East, which finishes its season with a 4-14 record.

Marshfield (5-11-2), the No. 5 seed in the regional bracket, moves on to a D-2 regional final at No. 1 seed Pulaski on Saturday. Pulaski (16-4-1) routed Green Bay West 12-0 on Tuesday.