The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area announced this week that Kim Larsen has been selected as the club’s next chief executive officer after a comprehensive search process.

Larsen will succeed Matt Jameson who previously announced he would accept a new position and relocate at the end of 2022. During the past four years, Jameson’s strategic and visionary leadership has helped grow the organization to better serve area communities, families and young people, the Boys & Girls Club said in a news release.

Larsen has served as the chief operating officer of the Boys & Girls Club since 2019. She has been with the Boys & Girls Club since 2001 when she was hired as the teen coordinator. Since then, she has earned multiple promotions with increased responsibilities, including organizational management, staff leadership, partnership development and resource/financial management.

“Kim possesses the qualities, experience, expertise, leadership and vision to carry forward the growth trajectory and impact the club has on our communities,” said Board President Candy Thurs.

